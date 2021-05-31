Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
De Beers, Namibian subsidiaries pledge N$26m to support COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Of the N$26 million, De Beers contributed N$13 million, while Namdeb, Debmarine Namibia and NDTC made a combined contribution of N$13 million.
“In Namibia and around the world, Covid-19 has had a huge impact on everyone’s lives, and vaccines provide us with a path towards health and economic recovery,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“…through a combination of financial support for national vaccine procurement and the provision of medical facilities, personnel, equipment and supplies, we are committed to playing a meaningful role in supporting Namibia’s national vaccine rollout and helping protect its citizens from the virus.”
De Beers donated N$15 million to the Namibian government last year, which enabled the procurement of a PCR testing machine, support for the establishment of border screening facilities (in partnership with the Anglo American Namibia foundation), and supporting the upgrade of the Lüderitz Hospital High Care Unit in partnership with Debmarine Namibia.
De Beers’ production in Namibia fell by 34% to 300 000 carats in the first quarter of the year, mainly due to the planned maintenance of the Mafuta vessel while another vessel remained demobilised as part of the response to lower demand implemented in the third quarter of 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished