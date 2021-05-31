De Beers, Namibian subsidiaries pledge N$26m to support COVID-19 vaccine campaign

De Beers and its subsidiaries in Namibia, Namdeb, Debmarine Namibia and Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) have pledged a combined N$26 million to support the country’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Of the N$26 million, De Beers contributed N$13 million, while Namdeb, Debmarine Namibia and NDTC made a combined contribution of N$13 million.

“In Namibia and around the world, Covid-19 has had a huge impact on everyone’s lives, and vaccines provide us with a path towards health and economic recovery,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“…through a combination of financial support for national vaccine procurement and the provision of medical facilities, personnel, equipment and supplies, we are committed to playing a meaningful role in supporting Namibia’s national vaccine rollout and helping protect its citizens from the virus.”

De Beers donated N$15 million to the Namibian government last year, which enabled the procurement of a PCR testing machine, support for the establishment of border screening facilities (in partnership with the Anglo American Namibia foundation), and supporting the upgrade of the Lüderitz Hospital High Care Unit in partnership with Debmarine Namibia.

De Beers’ production in Namibia fell by 34% to 300 000 carats in the first quarter of the year, mainly due to the planned maintenance of the Mafuta vessel while another vessel remained demobilised as part of the response to lower demand implemented in the third quarter of 2020.



