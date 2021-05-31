ZCDC to boost output by 30%, finalising JV talks with ALROSA

Today News

The State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is set to boost its output this year by 30% to 3 million carats due to improved mining methods.

Bloomberg quoted company chief executive Mark Mabhudhu as saying that their operations in Marange had been meeting monthly targets of 200,000 carats.

ZCDC produced 2.3 million carats last year and these were mainly shipped to India and the Middle East.

The improvement in output comes after recent reports that the company reportedly lost the Portal B, a diamond-rich zone in Marange to the Chinese partly-owned Anjin.

Meanwhile, Mabhudhu said that ZCDC is concluding a joint venture agreement with Russian diamond miner ALROSA.

He said the deal was expected to be concluded by the end of the year.

“It’s progressing very well,” Mabhudu said.

ALROSA Zimbabwe, which holds 25 prospecting concessions and is eyeing 15 more, commenced preliminary exploration work last year for commercially viable primary diamond deposits in Zimbabwe.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





