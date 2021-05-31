Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
Kenorland commences maiden diamond drill program at the Healy project in Alaska
This maiden diamond drill program will consist of approximately 4,000 meters over 10 holes. The drill program is scheduled to last approximately two months and will be completed near the end of July.
Zach Flood, CEO of Kenorland states, “We’re thrilled to be back in Alaska and kicking off the maiden diamond drill program at Healy. This project represents an excellent opportunity for another completely greenfields gold discovery. The systematic regional exploration work completed by Newmont from 2010 to 2013 initially identified the presence of this significant gold system. When we optioned the ground in 2018, we continued the exploration efforts and have since then refined a number of high priority drill targets within these large-scale gold-in-soil anomalies. What’s even more exciting is that this system sits within a district that hosts one of the major Alaskan gold mines, Pogo.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished