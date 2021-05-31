Kenorland commences maiden diamond drill program at the Healy project in Alaska

Today News

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. announced the commencement of drilling at the Healy Project, located within Alaska’s prolific Goodpaster mining district.

This maiden diamond drill program will consist of approximately 4,000 meters over 10 holes. The drill program is scheduled to last approximately two months and will be completed near the end of July.

Zach Flood, CEO of Kenorland states, “We’re thrilled to be back in Alaska and kicking off the maiden diamond drill program at Healy. This project represents an excellent opportunity for another completely greenfields gold discovery. The systematic regional exploration work completed by Newmont from 2010 to 2013 initially identified the presence of this significant gold system. When we optioned the ground in 2018, we continued the exploration efforts and have since then refined a number of high priority drill targets within these large-scale gold-in-soil anomalies. What’s even more exciting is that this system sits within a district that hosts one of the major Alaskan gold mines, Pogo.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





