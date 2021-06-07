Diamonds for quantum computers

Specialists at the laboratory of the V. S. Sobolev Institute of Geology and Mineralogy run by the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences were first to determine the conditions for diamond crystallization in melts of 15 rare earth metals. The results of the research are published in the Scientific Reports Journal.

According to sbras.info, synthetic diamonds, which are produced in laboratories, are considered by experts as a strategic material for the electronic technology of the 21st century. They can be used as registers and memory cells in quantum computers, or as sources of single photons. The latter are able to increase the efficiency of information transmission devices thousand times and improve quantum encryption systems.

To synthesize diamonds with rare and unusual characteristics, new solvents-catalysts are needed. Siberian scientists have found this role can be played by various rare earth metals, which have not been practically studied from this point of view. Experts determined what conditions were necessary for the crystallization to occur in rare-earth metal melts and defined the optimal parameters for the synthesis of single-crystal diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





