“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
ALROSA will cautiously raise diamond prices and increase production
“Of course, we are using this opportunity and progressively increasing prices, but so far we are not ready to comment to what level. I can say one thing - we are very thoughtful about the market balance. Our pricing steps are very consistent and careful, in our opinion, this will ensure the "health" of the industry in the long term,” he said.
“Demand for diamonds from retail is very high, so the level of orders coming from the midstream, as I dare to assume, is now at levels that they have not seen for a long time,” added the head of the company.
Meanwhile, TASS quoted Sergei Ivanov as saying that the company is expecting higher diamond production in 2022-2023 versus the level of the current year. “The production program [for 2022-2023] will be ready by the end of this year. We count on growth, of course, as the markets are good. We can grow within a few percent,” he said recalling that the production target for 2021 provides for extracting 31.5 million carats of rough diamonds.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished