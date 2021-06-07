Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
‘BGJF Virtual Trade Fair’ slated for June 22-24, 2021
The event will feature products with the latest innovation, many up-and-coming artisans and designers, exquisite pieces of the world's top craftsmanship as well.
Also, it will serve as an online platform for gems and jewellery trading and networking, where buyers and exporters from all over the world will be able to conduct businesses and build long-term trading relationships despite the COVID-19 restrictions.
Moreover, key players in the industry, including Thai Silver Exporters Association, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce and other related agencies can provide useful and necessary information to assist businesses and individuals in their buying process.
Thailand, one of the main Jewellery exporters in Asia is renowned for its jewellery resources, design, manufacturing and exquisite craftsmanship.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished