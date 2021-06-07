‘BGJF Virtual Trade Fair’ slated for June 22-24, 2021

Today News

The Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) will be held virtually between June 22-24, 2021, under the name of ‘BGJF Virtual Trade Fair’, says a press release from the organiser.

The event will feature products with the latest innovation, many up-and-coming artisans and designers, exquisite pieces of the world's top craftsmanship as well.

Also, it will serve as an online platform for gems and jewellery trading and networking, where buyers and exporters from all over the world will be able to conduct businesses and build long-term trading relationships despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

Moreover, key players in the industry, including Thai Silver Exporters Association, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce and other related agencies can provide useful and necessary information to assist businesses and individuals in their buying process.

Thailand, one of the main Jewellery exporters in Asia is renowned for its jewellery resources, design, manufacturing and exquisite craftsmanship.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





