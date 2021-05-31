Grib Diamonds adopts The Sarine Diamond Journey™ traceability program

AGD Diamond’s selling unit Grib Diamonds is adopting Sarine Technologies Ltd’s The Sarine Diamond Journey™ traceability program to offer customers stones with ‘birth registrations' authenticating their origin, according to a press release from Sarine.

Grib Diamonds has been selling rough diamonds in Antwerp since 2014. The stones sold are from AGD Diamonds developing the Grib Diamond Mine in the northwestern part of Russia, approximately 130 km from the regional capital of Arkhangelsk.

It is one of the world’s largest diamond mines developed over the past 10 years. The pipe's development phase was initiated in 2008 and diamond production commenced in 2014. The mine currently has an estimated reserve of 60 million carats.

Grib sells AGD’s stones through an efficient online auction system also utilising Sarine's technologies. By providing their customers with comprehensive data about the quality of the offered assortments, Grib achieves a high level of transparency relating to the auctioned goods.

For the higher value stones, Grib provides external modelling created by Sarine's DiaExpert® system, an internal inclusion map created by the Galaxy® system and a Sarine Advisor® planning file allowing potential buyers to assess possible optimal polishing solutions.

Igor Prokhorenko, Managing Director of Grib said: “We are continuously searching for ways to provide our customers with additional value. The consumer demand for sustainably sourced traceable diamonds is increasing rapidly, and we believe that the transparency provided by technology-based tracking is the best solution to respond to this challenge and enable our industry to continue prospering. The Sarine Diamond Journey™ solution is the optimal tool to achieve this aim, due to its extensive scope of data, its factual accuracy and that it is derived from typically deployed systems with no need to acquire additional capital equipment and implement process changes, which means minimal operational effort and cost. In addition, we plan to implement some of Sarine's technologies into our existing internal traceability efforts at the mine.”

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: ”It is an honour to have Grib/AGD Diamonds join the growing list of producers that have adopted the Sarine Diamond Journey™ solution. I expect the Grib brand, empowered by its core values of transparency, fairness and responsibility, will be further enhanced by its thus gaining exposure and recognition by the downstream segment of the industry and the consumer market. I am certain that other significant producers will also soon be embracing the Sarine Diamond Journey™, which will similarly benefit their brand, as well as the entire diamond pipeline.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





