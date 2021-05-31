Exclusive
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
China’s NGTC laboratory tests new variety of CVD synthetic diamonds
Image credit: NGTC
The Beijing Laboratory and Shenzhen Laboratory of National Gemstone Testing Center (NGTC) recently received several yellow laboratory-grown diamonds through the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) method, which were required to be further tested on identification and quality evaluation, says NGTC.
According to NGTC, the results showed the weight of the tested yellow CVD-grown diamonds as about 1-2ct, with the largest one of 1.81ct. The colour of the CVD-grown diamonds varied from pale yellow to dark brownish yellow, including pure bright yellow.
Also, NGTC said there were some typical inclusions in these CVD-grown diamonds, including pinpoint dark-colour inclusions or dark-colour inclusions distributed layer by layer. Through testing, the yellow CVD diamond is type Ib with the main components of isolated nitrogen atoms. After being produced in the lab, these diamonds are processed in high temperature and high-pressure conditions to get rid of the brownness hue and enhance the transparency of diamonds.
NGTC says that it has conducted systematic tests and research on the new variety of CVD synthetic diamond, and the related research will be published in academic journals soon.
The diamond research team of NGTC said that at present, NGTC Laboratories can precisely distinguish the natural, laboratory-grown, and treated diamonds.
On December 30, 2020, NGTC published the Enterprises Standard of identification and quality evaluation of laboratory-grown diamond (Q/NGTC-J-SZ-0001—2020), which took into effect from February 1 2021. NGTC Laboratories could issue identification and quality evaluation certificates for all.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished