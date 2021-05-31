Exclusive
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
IDE returns to full activity with Blue & White fair
According to IDE, Israel’s diamond trade figures have shown a huge increase, reporting triple-digit growth in all trading categories. Both diamonds and diamond jewellery were exhibited and active trading took place at the Fair; fancy coloured diamonds in a variety of sizes, at prices ranging up to thousands of dollars per stone were on display.
Data from March, April and May 2021 show that net rough diamond imports to Israel increased 112% over the same period in 2020 to $ 594 mn. Net exports of rough diamonds increased by 116% over the same period in 2020 and stood at $ 522 mn. Net imports of polished diamonds increased by 96% over the same period in 2020 and stood at $ 855 mn. Net polished diamond exports increased by 30.5%, compared to the same period in 2020 and stood at $ 1.15 bn.
Boaz Moldavsky, Israel Diamond Exchange President said: "The diamond industry, in Israel and around the world, went through a very difficult year, leaving us uncertain about the future of the industry. The IDE management is working to enable the entire sector to return to full activity, and is in contact with all relevant government agencies to advance the industry and grow it forward.”
Meira Weisberg, Chairman of the IDE Exhibitions and Foreign Relations Committee, said: “This year’s Blue and White Fair was particularly exciting and truly eye-opening. It is the first diamond show globally in over a year, coming after such a significant slowdown in trade.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished