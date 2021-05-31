Lucapa raises about A$10mln from first trench of share placement

Lucapa Diamond says it has completed the issue of more than 195 million fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.05 per placement share as part of its efforts to raise about A$20 million.

The company said late last month when it announced its acquisition of the Merlin Diamond Project that it had also received binding commitments from institutional and professional investors to raise A$20.0 million through a two tranche placement.

The first tranche of the placement was to raise A$9.8 million, while the second one was expected to raise A$10.2 million from about 204.7 million shares that will be sold at A$0.050 per share.

Proceeds from the placement and from a share purchase plan that will raise A$3 million would be used to fund the acquisition, exploration programmes at Merlin and the Lulo joint venture in Angola, as well as the feasibility studies and general working capital.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





