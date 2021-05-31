ALROSA donates ‘Sputnik V’ vaccines to Angola

Today News

Diamond giant, ALROSA has together with Russia's embassy in Angola, donated 25,000 doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the southern African country’s government.

ALROSA said it provided financing and secured the delivery of vaccines from Russia to Luanda.

The second shipment of 25,000 doses was expected to arrive in Luanda within a month.

“Since its inception, ALROSA has been committed to the highest standards of social responsibility,” said ALROSA deputy chief executive Vladimir Marchenko.

“We prioritise protecting the environment and supporting local communities in the regions where we operate.’

The Russian company is a shareholder and technical partner of the largest Angolan diamond mining enterprise Catoca.

Th Catoca mine reduced its production in 2020 by about 8% to 6.8 million carats of rough diamonds.

However, its main prospects for increasing diamond mining volumes are associated with the planned commissioning of the Luaxe kimberlite pipe discovered in 2013.

The Luaxe mine is expected to produce 5.7 million carats when it commences operations.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





