Exclusive
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
ALROSA donates ‘Sputnik V’ vaccines to Angola
ALROSA said it provided financing and secured the delivery of vaccines from Russia to Luanda.
The second shipment of 25,000 doses was expected to arrive in Luanda within a month.
“Since its inception, ALROSA has been committed to the highest standards of social responsibility,” said ALROSA deputy chief executive Vladimir Marchenko.
“We prioritise protecting the environment and supporting local communities in the regions where we operate.’
The Russian company is a shareholder and technical partner of the largest Angolan diamond mining enterprise Catoca.
Th Catoca mine reduced its production in 2020 by about 8% to 6.8 million carats of rough diamonds.
However, its main prospects for increasing diamond mining volumes are associated with the planned commissioning of the Luaxe kimberlite pipe discovered in 2013.
The Luaxe mine is expected to produce 5.7 million carats when it commences operations.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished