“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater receives positive outlook from S&P
“We think PGM prices could remain elevated but realised rand pricing could be partly offset by lower dollar exchange rates,” said S&P.
“The strong pricing environment seen in 2021 to date is likely to persist, owing to supply-and-demand deficits expected for palladium and rhodium over the next three to five years before substitution to platinum takes effect.”
It said demand was being driven by tightening emissions control regulations in the automotive sector, resulting in increased PGM loading requirements in catalytic converters, while supply is tempered by years of underinvestment in South African PGMs mining.
Mining Weekly reports that the positive outlook shows that S&P could potentially raise the rating again within the next 24 months, subject to certainty on Sibanye’s business.
The agency also confirmed the miner’s ‘BB-’ long-term rating, and raised its South Africa national scale rating on the company to ‘zaAA+’, from ‘zaAA’.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished