Surat’s DRI & Customs officials seize diamond consignment from SEZ zone

Surat unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs and Central Excise department officials of Surat on Sunday seized two consignments of ‘Universal Diamonds’ from the Surat’s Sachin Special Economic Zone for wrongful disclosure. The consignment was reportedly for Mumbai and from there to Hong Kong, according to a report in Indian Express.

The company had not only declared the weight of one consignment as 12,000 carats which was actually 26,000 carats and another consignment as 20,000 carats while the actual weight was 27,000 carats, but had also declared the diamonds to be lab-grown while were all natural diamonds.

As per the report, agencies sources said that the firm started in Sachin SEZ in the month of February 2021, and it was found that till date the firm had exported 25 such consignment…majority of them to Hong Kong.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





