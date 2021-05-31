Surat’s DRI & Customs officials seize diamond consignment from SEZ zone

Exclusive

“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain

Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...

31 may 2021

GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones

Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...

24 may 2021

“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC

Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...

17 may 2021

ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general

Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...

10 may 2021

Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same

Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...

03 may 2021

Surat’s DRI & Customs officials seize diamond consignment from SEZ zone

Surat unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs and Central Excise department officials of Surat on Sunday seized two consignments of ‘Universal Diamonds’ from the Surat’s Sachin Special Economic Zone for wrongful disclosure. The consignment was reportedly for Mumbai and from there to Hong Kong, according to a report in Indian Express.
The company had not only declared the weight of one consignment as 12,000 carats which was actually 26,000 carats and another consignment as 20,000 carats while the actual weight was 27,000 carats, but had also declared the diamonds to be lab-grown while were all natural diamonds.
As per the report, agencies sources said that the firm started in Sachin SEZ in the month of February 2021, and it was found that till date the firm had exported 25 such consignment…majority of them to Hong Kong.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished 


