“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
Yesterday
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
India’s GJC seeks relief from Government & RBI for jewellery sector
As several jewellers affected by multiple lockdowns were finding it difficult to repay loans, GJC has sought an extension of the moratorium on interest payments for six months.
GJC has urged FM and RBI to extend certain measures - Resolution Framework 2 and Resolution for MSMEs – including restructuring of loans and increasing the tenure of Gold Metal Loans (GML) from 180 days to 270 or 360 days among others.
Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC, said, "For almost two months of 2021, the domestic gems and jewellery industry and their stores/ shops were shut even while key festivals such as Gudi Padwa and Akshaya Tritiya was celebrated in lockdown for the second year in a row. We request the Government to consider our plea of offering financial aid, assistance and relief as has been given to several small businesses and MSMEs in other sectors. We also seek that the benefits that were given in 2020 should be extended even in 2021.”
Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman, GJC, added, “We urge Government to allow a moratorium on interest for six months to the stressed gem and jewellery sector, and allow six months to pay the accumulated interest in equated monthly instalments. This can be done by extending credit up to 40% of the total outstanding and should be made available to all borrowers, who have a Rs 500 crore limit and even if the overdue for 60 days or less. We feel that it will be appropriate for financiers to restructure the loans to the gem and jewellery sector by offering a one-time subsidy.”
