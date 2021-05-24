Exclusive
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
Yesterday
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
GET-Diamonds signs agreement with technology company Lucy Platforms
According to the agreement Lucy will use its proprietary AI-based technology to enhance the design and functionality of GET-Diamonds.com, ensuring that the diamond trading platform is even more powerful, feature-rich and user-friendly. Also, Lucy will develop a unique range of features on GET, which will be launched shortly.
Yoram Dvash, President of the WFDB and GET-Diamonds said, “This new agreement is a very important milestone for GET-Diamonds. While we are very proud of what we have achieved so far in such a short amount of time, the new agreement means that GET will always be on the cutting-edge of technology. We are certain that this will make trading on GET even more attractive and beneficial for users.”
Moshe Salem, Vice President of the WFDB and GET-Diamonds said, “It gives me great pleasure to note that in launching GET we did not only create an extraordinary B2B trading platform, but we also created a revolutionary concept: A platform that is designed not to make a profit but rather to benefit the industry! Each GET member is investing in the future of their business and the industry as a whole.”
Tomer Gil Levi, CEO of Lucy Platforms said, “Lucy Platforms understands the importance of GET to the industry, and we are certain that by working together we will make GET-Diamonds.com the prime diamond trading platform.”
