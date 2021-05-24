GET-Diamonds signs agreement with technology company Lucy Platforms

GET-Diamonds.com, the B2B e-commerce diamond trading site owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), signed a new long-term agreement with high-tech company Lucy Platforms.

According to the agreement Lucy will use its proprietary AI-based technology to enhance the design and functionality of GET-Diamonds.com, ensuring that the diamond trading platform is even more powerful, feature-rich and user-friendly. Also, Lucy will develop a unique range of features on GET, which will be launched shortly.

Yoram Dvash, President of the WFDB and GET-Diamonds said, “This new agreement is a very important milestone for GET-Diamonds. While we are very proud of what we have achieved so far in such a short amount of time, the new agreement means that GET will always be on the cutting-edge of technology. We are certain that this will make trading on GET even more attractive and beneficial for users.”

Moshe Salem, Vice President of the WFDB and GET-Diamonds said, “It gives me great pleasure to note that in launching GET we did not only create an extraordinary B2B trading platform, but we also created a revolutionary concept: A platform that is designed not to make a profit but rather to benefit the industry! Each GET member is investing in the future of their business and the industry as a whole.”

Tomer Gil Levi, CEO of Lucy Platforms said, “Lucy Platforms understands the importance of GET to the industry, and we are certain that by working together we will make GET-Diamonds.com the prime diamond trading platform.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





