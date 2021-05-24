Exclusive
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Gold is the future, to hit $8,900/oz by 2030 - report
According to the report, considering the monetary climate change impacted by the pandemic and the prospect of inflation continuing for a longer time, the gold price may hit $8,900 per oz by 2030.
Despite price declines in the second half of the year, the gold price gained 14.3% in euro terms and 24.6% in US dollar terms in 2020. Since the beginning of 2021, price declines of under 1% have been recorded in both currencies.
The 2021 edition of the In Gold We Trust report is entitled ‘Monetary climate change’, where attention is drawn to a multi-layered paradigm shift triggered by the pandemic and the political reactions that followed.
According to the report, one of the most dramatic consequences that monetary climate change could bring is a renaissance of consumer price inflation. In addition, central banks are increasingly changing their monetary policy strategy. Although nominal interest rates have risen in recent months, they remain historically low and primarily negative in real terms.
According to World Gold Council, real interest rates in the US would have to rise to over 2.5% to have a significant long-term negative impact on the gold price. In an environment of negative real interest rates, gold’s average annualised performance is 19.3% in nominal terms and 11.4% in real terms, which is good news for gold.
