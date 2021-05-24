Aether creates world's first certified vegan diamonds

Aether Diamonds has announced that it is the first company in the world to receive a vegan certification for its diamonds. The certification was granted in April by Vegan Action (vegan.org), which is one of the leading vegan certification organizations in the world, says a report in aetherdiamonds.com.

According to Aether Diamonds, they are the world's first positive-impact diamonds, the first diamonds ever made from air, the first to remove harmful pollution from the atmosphere; and now the world's first certified vegan diamonds. The company claims to have introduced an ‘industry-changing concept’ with Aether that will define the future of fine jewellery.

According to the company, Aether diamonds are made using sustainably sourced energy and carbon sourced from air pollution. This results in a positive impact on the environment, leaving the planet in a better condition than before the Aether diamonds were created.

The company also claims that all mined diamonds destroy ecosystems and wildlife habitats, and all other lab-grown diamonds on the market are reliant on fossil fuels as their source of carbon. Aether's are the only available diamonds in the world that help reverse the historical damage done to ecosystems and the environment by the diamond industry, asserts the company. Aether says that it entered the fine jewellery market with an ambitious vision… one that brings integrity and new moral standards to a space that has been historically riddled with confusing claims about sustainability and ethical practices.

With the multiple 3rd party validations and its recent vegan status, Aether says that it aims to cut through the typical greenwashing in the marketplace and lead the diamond industry into a better future where both customers and the planet can benefit.



