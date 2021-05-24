Exclusive
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
Yesterday
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Aether creates world's first certified vegan diamonds
According to Aether Diamonds, they are the world's first positive-impact diamonds, the first diamonds ever made from air, the first to remove harmful pollution from the atmosphere; and now the world's first certified vegan diamonds. The company claims to have introduced an ‘industry-changing concept’ with Aether that will define the future of fine jewellery.
According to the company, Aether diamonds are made using sustainably sourced energy and carbon sourced from air pollution. This results in a positive impact on the environment, leaving the planet in a better condition than before the Aether diamonds were created.
The company also claims that all mined diamonds destroy ecosystems and wildlife habitats, and all other lab-grown diamonds on the market are reliant on fossil fuels as their source of carbon. Aether's are the only available diamonds in the world that help reverse the historical damage done to ecosystems and the environment by the diamond industry, asserts the company. Aether says that it entered the fine jewellery market with an ambitious vision… one that brings integrity and new moral standards to a space that has been historically riddled with confusing claims about sustainability and ethical practices.
With the multiple 3rd party validations and its recent vegan status, Aether says that it aims to cut through the typical greenwashing in the marketplace and lead the diamond industry into a better future where both customers and the planet can benefit.
