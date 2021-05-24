AWDC imports-exports data for April

According to the data released by the AWDC, imports of rough diamonds by Antwerp jumped by 254.41% in April 2021 reaching 8.8 million (against 2.5 million carats in April 2020) and rose by 643.20% in value reaching $932 million (against $125 million in 2020).

Rough imports in January-April 2021 rose by 27.50% to 33 million carats (against 25 million carats in January-April 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 47.86% to $3,3 billion (against $2,5 billion in 2020).

In April 2021 exports of rough diamonds by Antwerp jumped by 2084.69% reaching 8.3 million carats (against 383.931 carats in April 2020) and by 2266.59% in value reaching $829 million (against $35 million in 2020).

Rough exports in January-April 2021 rose by 48.87% to 34.1 million carats (against 22.9 million carats in January-April 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 80.51% to $3.4 billion (against $1.8 billion in 2020).

Polished exports during April 2021 amounted to 404.146 carats against 41.950 carats in April 2020 (863.38%) worth $568 million against $94.8 million in 2020 (499,44%).

In January-April 2021 polished diamond imports totaled 1.6 million carats against 1.1 million carats in January-April 2020 (43.71%) worth $2.3 billion against $1.9 billion in 2020 (23.10%).

Polished exports in April 2021 jumped by 335.32% to 297.287 carats against 68.292 carats in April 2020, and in terms of value they rose by 330.07% to $566 million against $131 million in 2020.

In January-April 2021 polished diamond exports totaled 1.1 carats against 930.796 carats in January-April 2020 (23,867%) worth $2.3 billion against $1.8 billion in 2020 (30,16%).



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished






