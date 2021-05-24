Exclusive
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
AWDC imports-exports data for April
Rough imports in January-April 2021 rose by 27.50% to 33 million carats (against 25 million carats in January-April 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 47.86% to $3,3 billion (against $2,5 billion in 2020).
In April 2021 exports of rough diamonds by Antwerp jumped by 2084.69% reaching 8.3 million carats (against 383.931 carats in April 2020) and by 2266.59% in value reaching $829 million (against $35 million in 2020).
Rough exports in January-April 2021 rose by 48.87% to 34.1 million carats (against 22.9 million carats in January-April 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 80.51% to $3.4 billion (against $1.8 billion in 2020).
Polished exports during April 2021 amounted to 404.146 carats against 41.950 carats in April 2020 (863.38%) worth $568 million against $94.8 million in 2020 (499,44%).
In January-April 2021 polished diamond imports totaled 1.6 million carats against 1.1 million carats in January-April 2020 (43.71%) worth $2.3 billion against $1.9 billion in 2020 (23.10%).
Polished exports in April 2021 jumped by 335.32% to 297.287 carats against 68.292 carats in April 2020, and in terms of value they rose by 330.07% to $566 million against $131 million in 2020.
In January-April 2021 polished diamond exports totaled 1.1 carats against 930.796 carats in January-April 2020 (23,867%) worth $2.3 billion against $1.8 billion in 2020 (30,16%).
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished