Lesotho mulls extension of amnesty to illegal diamond dealers

Lesotho’s mines ministry is planning to extend an amnesty for all Basotho still having illegal diamonds in their possession, according to the South African media.

SABC reports that the ministry is in the process of passing a bill that allows artisanal small-scale miners to be licensed.

The country’s National Assembly passed a law last year that granted amnesty to people in possession of illegal rough diamonds should they declare them to the government.

The amnesty was initially valid until 31 January 2021 and the diamonds declared would be sold locally through an auction.

The passing of the Precious Stones (Prevention of Illicit and Theft of Diamonds) Regulations, 2020 was expected to clear illegal diamonds off the black market and paves way for the re-introduction of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) by the government.

"The main purpose of the regulation is to grant amnesty to all persons in illegal possession of diamonds, meaning those without dealers' licenses," acting chairperson of the Natural Resources, Tourism and Land Cluster Committee Kimetso Mathaba said last December.

"The regulation is also meant to ensure traceability and source of our diamonds to prepare for the upcoming artisanal and small-scale mining."

Small scale diamond mining in Lesotho was first introduced in 1961 at Letšeng-la-Terai and later extended to Hololo, Kao and Liqhobong.

However, the government stopped issuing licences for small-scale mining in 2004 due to safety concerns since the sector was largely informal and unregulated.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





