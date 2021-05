DMIA’s Diamond Verification Instruments Showcase to kick off on June 1

The Diamond Manufacturers & Importers Association of America’s (DMIA) first annual Diamond Technology Showcase will kick off on June 1, at the DMIA premises at The World Diamond Tower, 580 5th Avenue in mid-town Manhattan, and run throughout June and July, says a press release from DMIA.The DMIA is organizing the Diamond Verification Instruments Showcase which will run for two months, in collaboration with the ASSURE Program of the Natural Diamond Council (NDC), the Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC), and the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) offering DMIA members and industry members at large an opportunity to become familiar with and test many of the diamond screening devices available today.“Every responsible dealer of diamonds, regardless of his or her position in the diamond supply pipeline, should have direct access to a reliable diamond screening and testing device to ensure that they are not unwittingly taking in or presenting laboratory-grown diamonds as natural”, DMIA President Stuart Samuels noted.During their visit, diamond manufacturers, traders, and other industry members will have the opportunity to conduct a hands-on session with the equipment, testing their diamonds and diamond jewellery as well as having contact with the instruments’ manufacturers.Interested parties are required to make an appointment via email at appointment@dmia.diamonds , providing the number of participants, their names, company name, email address(es), and telephone number(s).