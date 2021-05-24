Anglo considers use of 3D printing to boost supply chain efficiencies

Today News

Diversified mining group, Anglo American has teamed up with the South African Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and US-based technology company, Ivaldi Group, to explore opportunities to digitally distribute spare parts for mining and processing equipment using 3D printing.

It said the project includes an analysis of the group’s inventory of spare parts, such as impellers for pumps, shaft sleeves, gasket bonnet valves, and mining rock drill bits, exploring the impact of adopting a digitally distributed supply chain.

"Our FutureSmart Mining™ approach to sustainable mining is presenting us with new and innovative opportunities to build thriving and resilient communities, now and into the future,” said Anglo head of socio-economic development and partnerships Matthew Chadwick.

‘Through partnerships like this one with CSIR and Ivaldi, we are re-imagining long-established norms to help deliver enduring value to society. The ability to send files – not physical spare parts – will reduce our carbon footprint, delivery lead times and logistics costs.”

Ivaldi chief executive Espen Sivertsen said they believe that digital distribution of physical goods is a natural next step for the global spare parts supply chain.

He said it is part of the fourth industrial revolution.

The 3D printing of parts along with the application of additive manufacturing technologies to refurbish worn parts offers the potential to create local jobs, promote innovation for the inclusive and sustainable advancement of industry and society whilst responding to the critical issue of climate change, said CSIR business development manager Charl Harding.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





