Diamcor restarts expansion plans to increase processing volumes

Diamcor Mining has resumed the expansion of processing facilities at its Krone Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa.

The company initially targeted the expansion for 2020, but the plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health restrictions implemented in South Africa.

“The expansion and further refinement of our facilities is simply a continuation of our pre-COVID-19 plans to support future growth, with the two-stage approach designed to increase volumes and revenues in the near-term, [intending] to fund our planned expansion through increased cash flow,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.

The expansion is targeted to take place in two phases.

The first phase will be aimed at doubling the current processing volumes in the near term, with the second aimed at finalising the project’s mining and processing scheme to significantly enhance long-term processing volume capabilities as part of the company’s overall long-term mineral project management strategy.

The company plans to consolidate its current facilities to further increase throughputs, reduce the overall processing footprint and unit costs, and minimise environmental disturbance.

“Additional heavy equipment will also be added if required to support these objectives,” said Diamcor.

“This overall strategy will be supported by the parallel activities of drilling and bulk sampling of prospective target areas of the project, which is scheduled to commence [before] the end of 2021.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





