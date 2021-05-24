Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Diamcor restarts expansion plans to increase processing volumes
The company initially targeted the expansion for 2020, but the plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health restrictions implemented in South Africa.
“The expansion and further refinement of our facilities is simply a continuation of our pre-COVID-19 plans to support future growth, with the two-stage approach designed to increase volumes and revenues in the near-term, [intending] to fund our planned expansion through increased cash flow,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
The expansion is targeted to take place in two phases.
The first phase will be aimed at doubling the current processing volumes in the near term, with the second aimed at finalising the project’s mining and processing scheme to significantly enhance long-term processing volume capabilities as part of the company’s overall long-term mineral project management strategy.
The company plans to consolidate its current facilities to further increase throughputs, reduce the overall processing footprint and unit costs, and minimise environmental disturbance.
“Additional heavy equipment will also be added if required to support these objectives,” said Diamcor.
“This overall strategy will be supported by the parallel activities of drilling and bulk sampling of prospective target areas of the project, which is scheduled to commence [before] the end of 2021.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished