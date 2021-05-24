Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
RZM Murowa Q1 diamond output dips 20%
It said, without providing figures, that production during the quarter was mainly from the low-grade K2 pits which resulted in subdued carats produced.
“This led to production being 20% below the comparative period,” it said.
RioZim said RZM Murowa is focused on its plant capacitation project which will enable it to increase carats production through a ‘high volume low-grade strategy’.
“Progress on the project is, however, hampered by foreign currency challenges,” it said.
“…engagements with the central bank will continue for an upward review of the company’s foreign currency retention [for] the company to meet its operational requirements…”
RioZim said the impact of inadequate foreign currency on the group was further worsened by a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought about the re-introduction of the lockdowns that had been relaxed in the prior year.
The combined effect of these negative forces also contributed to the 10% decline in gold production compared to the prior year’s quarter.
It said the company did not benefit to the full extent from the 12% increase in the average gold prices which averaged $1 745/oz up from $1 562/oz recorded in the comparative period.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished