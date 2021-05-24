Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi who had fled Antigua and Barbuda, captured in Dominica

The fugitive diamantaire, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him, as per media reports.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has asked neighbouring Dominica, where fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was caught, to hand the diamantaire over to India directly, local media reported.

After news of Choksi's arrest in Dominica came, Mr Browne told local media that he has given ‘clear instructions’ to the Dominican authorities to repatriate Choksi to India.

Choksi will not have the same rights in Dominica as he has in Antigua and Barbuda, where he had been staying since 2018 after taking citizenship in 2017 under the Citizenship by Investment programme.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



