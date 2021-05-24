Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Lucapa to raise A$3mln through share purchase plan
Company managing director Stephen Wetherall said the SPP will provide eligible shareholders with an opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in the company at an issue price of A$0.050 per share to raise A$3 million before costs.
The ASX-listed diamond miner announced last Monday that together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Australian Natural Diamonds had entered into an asset sale agreement with Merlin Operations and its parent entity, Merlin Diamonds to acquire exploration licence EL 26944 and mineral lease MLN 1154 located in the Northern Territory, together with related mining assets.
In consideration of the acquisition, the company has agreed to pay to Merlin Operations a completion payment of A$7,407,785.
The acquisition is conditional on the satisfaction (or waiver) of several conditions precedent, including the company successfully raising at least A$11 million.
The funds from the capital raising are will be applied towards funding the consideration payable to Merlin operations for the acquisition; the stamp duty and taxes for the Merlin acquisition; advancing the Merlin project – geotechnical drilling, exploration and feasibility study.
It will also be used to advance the Lulo joint venture exploration programme in Angola; costs and expenses of the acquisition, SPP and the placement as well as the general working capital.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished