GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Sarine Technologies and Constell Group collaborate to focus on LGD segment
Constell’s strategy is to utilise the most advanced technologies available to provide first-rate services to the market. This strategy has naturally led to past cooperation between Constell and Sarine cooperation, which has benefitted both parties for many years.
Both the parties have now decided to proceed to the next level by establishing this strategic cooperation, which will initially focus on the rapidly growing segment of lab-grown diamonds (LGD).
The cooperation will allow customers to benefit from more competitive pricing. The business model will remunerate Sarine based on each stone processed, regardless of the specific technologies applied in the processing.
Meir Boukris, Executive Chairman of Constell, said: “We believe that the application of Sarine's advanced technological solutions to many of the currently manual processes will increase the realised value significantly, and we are fully committed to bringing this evolution to the burgeoning LGD market.”
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented:” The rough-to-polished pipeline is rapidly changing and to adapt to market developments significant technological developments are needed. In addition to our innovations directly contributing to the optimisation and streamlining of the polishing process, we see significant added-value in our groundbreaking Traceability and e-Grading solutions, which can be applied to LGD equally as to natural diamonds, to ensure a verifiably sustainable supply of diamonds to a rapidly changing consumer environment.”
