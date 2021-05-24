Sarine Technologies and Constell Group collaborate to focus on LGD segment

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with the Constell Group, which has operations in India and Southern Africa, employing more than 4,000 people worldwide.

Constell’s strategy is to utilise the most advanced technologies available to provide first-rate services to the market. This strategy has naturally led to past cooperation between Constell and Sarine cooperation, which has benefitted both parties for many years.

Both the parties have now decided to proceed to the next level by establishing this strategic cooperation, which will initially focus on the rapidly growing segment of lab-grown diamonds (LGD).

The cooperation will allow customers to benefit from more competitive pricing. The business model will remunerate Sarine based on each stone processed, regardless of the specific technologies applied in the processing.

Meir Boukris, Executive Chairman of Constell, said: “We believe that the application of Sarine's advanced technological solutions to many of the currently manual processes will increase the realised value significantly, and we are fully committed to bringing this evolution to the burgeoning LGD market.”

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented:” The rough-to-polished pipeline is rapidly changing and to adapt to market developments significant technological developments are needed. In addition to our innovations directly contributing to the optimisation and streamlining of the polishing process, we see significant added-value in our groundbreaking Traceability and e-Grading solutions, which can be applied to LGD equally as to natural diamonds, to ensure a verifiably sustainable supply of diamonds to a rapidly changing consumer environment.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





