GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
Yesterday
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Indian diamond manufacturers to suspend rough diamond imports for a month from June 1
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has reportedly called for the voluntary moratorium to help Indian processors ease their inventory. The Indian diamond processors expect the moratorium to mount pressure on mining companies to reduce the price.
According to the report, De Beers, which contributes around 20 per cent of the total supply, had cut its production estimates to 25-27 mn carats for the calendar year 2020, from 32-34 mn carats earlier. Other miners like ALROSA and Rio Tinto too have revised their production forecast for CY20 to avoid inventory building and distress selling.
The fourth phase of the lockdown between May 18 and May 31 has allowed diamond factories to start operations with 10 per cent manpower in Red Zones like Mumbai to fulfill the export commitment. Export units in the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone and Bharat Diamond Bourse have started exports to Dubai, mainland China, and Hong Kong.
