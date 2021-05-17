Indian diamond manufacturers to suspend rough diamond imports for a month from June 1

After nearly two months of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Indian diamond processors are preparing for one month of a voluntary moratorium on the import of rough diamonds from June 1, according to a report in Business Standard.

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has reportedly called for the voluntary moratorium to help Indian processors ease their inventory. The Indian diamond processors expect the moratorium to mount pressure on mining companies to reduce the price.

According to the report, De Beers, which contributes around 20 per cent of the total supply, had cut its production estimates to 25-27 mn carats for the calendar year 2020, from 32-34 mn carats earlier. Other miners like ALROSA and Rio Tinto too have revised their production forecast for CY20 to avoid inventory building and distress selling.

The fourth phase of the lockdown between May 18 and May 31 has allowed diamond factories to start operations with 10 per cent manpower in Red Zones like Mumbai to fulfill the export commitment. Export units in the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone and Bharat Diamond Bourse have started exports to Dubai, mainland China, and Hong Kong.



