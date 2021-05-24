Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Lab-grown diamond sales volume to exceed that of natural diamonds in future – analyst
“I think we will get to the point where man-made diamond sales will exceed natural diamond sales in volume at some point in the future,” independent diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview that will be published soon.
“But I think by the time we get to that point prices will be even lower and the chasm in consumer perception between natural and man-made diamonds will be much greater.”
He said diamond simulants, for example, CZ-cubic zirconia, white sapphire, moissanite, YAG -Yttrium aluminum garnet, had exceeded natural diamond sales by volume for years and the natural diamond industry is still an $80 billion industry that is still growing.
“So, it’s not necessarily a zero-sum game,” said Zimnisky.
He said consumers that are currently buying synthetic diamonds are doing so primarily because of the much lower price point.
“Being able to buy a diamond for 75% less than a traditional natural diamond is novel,” said Zimnisky.
The U.S. was the first consumer market targeted with man-made diamonds as it is the largest diamond jewellery market in the world at almost 50%.
However, more lab-grown diamonds are being marketed all over the world.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished