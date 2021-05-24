Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Lucapa to more than double output this year
Of the expected output, its 40%-owned Lulo mine in Angola will produce between 12,400 and 13,200 carats while its 70%-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho is expected to produce between 28,000 and 29,400 carats.
Lucapa said the increased production is due to both mining operations being in full production for the remainder of the year at their expanded capacities, whilst in 2020 Mothae was placed in care and maintenance for six months and Lulo operated at a reduced capacity due to COVID restrictions.
It is also expecting an average price of between $957 and $1,034 per carat this year compared to $745 per carat in 2020.
The increase would be due to strong demand, a re-balanced and far more robust diamond market that has emerged from the pandemic returning diamond prices to levels last seen in 2018. Diamond prices in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, were up to 30% lower.
Lucapa has also projected a cash operating cost of $638 to $657 per carat in 2021 compared to $878 per carat, the previous year with the per-unit operating cost decreasing due to higher volumes forecast for the year as a result of higher capacities.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished