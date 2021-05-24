‘Sakura pink diamond’ sells for $29 mn at Christie’s Hong Kong on May 23

Image credit: Christie's

A 15.81-carat pink diamond broke auction records when it fetched $29.28 mn at Christie’s Hong Kong, becoming the largest purple-pink flawless diamond ever sold at an auction.The internally flawless Type IIA “Sakura Diamond,” which realised a price per carat of $1.85 mn, was the star of Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Hong Kong on May 23.Overall sales reached $76.8 million with rare pinks leading the auction. Apart from Sakura, another notable pink diamond, a 4.19-carat fancy vivid pink diamond named The Sweet Heart, was snapped up for $6.6 mn.Christie’s looks forward to extending this strong buying momentum to its upcoming live auction in New York on June 8.