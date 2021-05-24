Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
‘Sakura pink diamond’ sells for $29 mn at Christie’s Hong Kong on May 23
Image credit: Christie's
A 15.81-carat pink diamond broke auction records when it fetched $29.28 mn at Christie’s Hong Kong, becoming the largest purple-pink flawless diamond ever sold at an auction.
The internally flawless Type IIA “Sakura Diamond,” which realised a price per carat of $1.85 mn, was the star of Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Hong Kong on May 23.
Overall sales reached $76.8 million with rare pinks leading the auction. Apart from Sakura, another notable pink diamond, a 4.19-carat fancy vivid pink diamond named The Sweet Heart, was snapped up for $6.6 mn.
Christie’s looks forward to extending this strong buying momentum to its upcoming live auction in New York on June 8.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished