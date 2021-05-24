Exclusive

GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones

Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...

24 may 2021

“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC

Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...

17 may 2021

ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general

Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...

10 may 2021

Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same

Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...

03 may 2021

Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals

The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...

26 april 2021

Stuller Inc. hires Guy Borenstein to lead gemological laboratory

Guy Borenstein joined Stuller as senior gemologist, bringing 15 years of knowledge and experience in a variety of gemological disciplines. Borenstein will be the lead gemological authority for the company.
Prior to joining Stuller, Borenstein served as the vice president of gemological services at Gemewizard and the chief gemologist at EGC and GWLAB laboratories.
He holds an FGA from the Gemological Association of Great Britain and an EGG by the European Gemological College.

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished  

