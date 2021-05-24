Stuller Inc. hires Guy Borenstein to lead gemological laboratory

Guy Borenstein joined Stuller as senior gemologist, bringing 15 years of knowledge and experience in a variety of gemological disciplines. Borenstein will be the lead gemological authority for the company.

Prior to joining Stuller, Borenstein served as the vice president of gemological services at Gemewizard and the chief gemologist at EGC and GWLAB laboratories.

He holds an FGA from the Gemological Association of Great Britain and an EGG by the European Gemological College.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



