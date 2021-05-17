Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
India’s C&P diamond export registers $2250.45 mn in April 2021
The Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 118.59 mn, as compared to $ 3.76mn for the same period of the previous year. Imports of rough diamonds registered at $ 1696.67 mn in Apr 2021 compared with the imports at $ 0.0 mn for the previous year.
Export of Polished Lab-Grown Diamonds for the period Apr 2021 at $ 90.35 mn over the comparative figure of $ 0.02 mn for the previous year.
The export of Gems & Jewellery was at $ 3369.65 mn in Apr 2021 as compared to $ 36.11 mn for the same month in the previous year. The imports of Gems & Jewellery recorded at $ 2192.86 mn in Apr 2021, as compared to $ 9.08 mn for the same period the previous year.
The export of Gold Jewellery was at $ 630.96 mn in Apr 2021 as compared to $ 0.20 mn for the same period of the previous year. Provisional export of Plain Gold Jewellery for the period Apr 2021 registered $ 282.48 mn over the comparative figure of $ 0.06 mn for the previous year.
Provisional gross export of Platinum Jewellery for the period Apr 2021 at $ 1.92 mn showed a decline of 0.0% (0.0% Rs. term) over the comparative figure of $ 0.0 mn for the previous year. Provisional export of Coloured Gemstones for the period Apr 2021 was at $ 21.99 mn over the comparative figure of $ 0.54 mn for the previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished