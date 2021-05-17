India’s C&P diamond export registers $2250.45 mn in April 2021

Today News

The export of Cut & Polished diamonds recorded at $ 2250.45 mn in Apr 2021 as compared to $ 34.5 mn for the same period of the previous year, according to GJEPC. The Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds was at $ 140.56 mn in Apr 2021, as compared to $ 3.76 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 118.59 mn, as compared to $ 3.76mn for the same period of the previous year. Imports of rough diamonds registered at $ 1696.67 mn in Apr 2021 compared with the imports at $ 0.0 mn for the previous year.

Export of Polished Lab-Grown Diamonds for the period Apr 2021 at $ 90.35 mn over the comparative figure of $ 0.02 mn for the previous year.

The export of Gems & Jewellery was at $ 3369.65 mn in Apr 2021 as compared to $ 36.11 mn for the same month in the previous year. The imports of Gems & Jewellery recorded at $ 2192.86 mn in Apr 2021, as compared to $ 9.08 mn for the same period the previous year.

The export of Gold Jewellery was at $ 630.96 mn in Apr 2021 as compared to $ 0.20 mn for the same period of the previous year. Provisional export of Plain Gold Jewellery for the period Apr 2021 registered $ 282.48 mn over the comparative figure of $ 0.06 mn for the previous year.

Provisional gross export of Platinum Jewellery for the period Apr 2021 at $ 1.92 mn showed a decline of 0.0% (0.0% Rs. term) over the comparative figure of $ 0.0 mn for the previous year. Provisional export of Coloured Gemstones for the period Apr 2021 was at $ 21.99 mn over the comparative figure of $ 0.54 mn for the previous year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





