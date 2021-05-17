Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
Yesterday
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
BlueRock receives £1.61m loan note
"…Teichmann is demonstrating its commitment by investing a further £1.61m into the company, which will provide us with the capital to deliver the expansion project while providing the working capital to further develop mining operations,” company executive chairperson Mike Houston.
“In addition, we will benefit from a further strengthening of our already close working relationship with Teichmann, which will provide a greater depth of expertise at the operational and management level in South Africa.”
He also said that BlueRock had completed about 80% of the expansion project at Kareevlei, which is on track to be commissioned in July.
Once commissioned this would increase the company’s annual revenue to about $16 million, while the cost per unit will reduce significantly to around $220 per carat compared with an average sale price for the first three months of 2021 of $446 per carat.
BlueRock has also decided to increase the development mining on the main pit and is considering bringing the company's largest pipe, KV3, into operation earlier than planned.
The introduction of KV3 would provide further flexibility and lower the strip ratio once the initial pipe development has been completed.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished