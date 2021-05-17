Exploration companies homing in on Nunavut’s next big diamond finds

COVID-19 dealt a setback to some companies in the mining and exploration industry in 2020, but the pandemic hasn’t ground activity to a complete halt, according to nunavutnews.com.

Kodiak Copper Ltd. has established on the Kahuna diamond site an inferred resource of more than four million carats. The last drilling on the Kahuna diamond site took place in 2018. “Kodiak is currently evaluating strategic options for the Kahuna project,” the company states.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. received an injection of $5.6 million from EHR Resources in August 2020 to carry out a 1,500-2,000 tonne preliminary bulk sample from the Q1-4 diamond deposit at the Naujaat project. EHR will earn a 40 per cent interest in the project upon completion of the sample. Work is scheduled to begin in June and results are expected during the first quarter of 2022.



