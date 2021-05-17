Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Dubai may have a bank to finance diamond trade
“It’s not for profit that we are pushing to support this and if need be even invest ourselves in a bank," he said. "It is really to make sure that the diamond industry and traders do not have an excuse to look outside Dubai or DMCC. It’s going to happen one way or the other.”
DMCC's Dubai Diamond Exchange oversaw Dh91.8 billion worth of transactions in rough diamonds last year, the Gulf News report said. The commodities cluster hosted 19 rough diamond tenders... and its first one for emeralds. Last year, there was also the UAE’s largest ever rough diamond tender, which took place on the DDE floor, with 379,912 carats of rough diamonds sold, valued at Dh321.29 million.
“As much as it's a market opportunity, it's about the business. Bankers have also done a few studies on the diamond industry and that's within reach today,” said Sulayem. It “is not as mysterious as it used to be before; so I expect to see this, if not, maybe somebody from the crypto world will provide finance. But it's going to happen.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished