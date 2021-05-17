Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
Today
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Bain & Company: Global personal luxury goods market on recovery track
According to Bain& Co, China continues to drive the recovery while the United States unexpectedly rebounded. The acceleration of this key region is one of several new trends of note, along with the importance of a human touch alongside digital interactions and the increasing presence of brands in the secondhand market. And though the outlook for 2021 remains uncertain, the market is expected to reach between €250-€295 bn, depending on which one of two scenarios outlined in the report plays out over the year.
The key findings from Bain & Company, in the “Bain & Company Luxury Study 2021 Spring Update” released recently in collaboration with Fondazione Altagamma, the Italian luxury goods manufacturers’ industry foundation are, a strong start to the year driven by China and the US where comparing versus the first quarter of 2019; Two possible scenarios for the market rebound in 2021 where the market could reach €280-295 bn this year or full recovery to 2019 levels would be expected only in 2022 and the market would reach €250-265 bn this year; and three trends, including online channel to keep an eye on in coming months.
The trends to watch are the changes in the market map with new city hubs, as well as the rise of subcultural relevance and next-generation mindset; the human touch in luxury remains needed and whether in-store or remotely, these interactions will play a critical part in maintaining customer loyalty and; the secondhand market segments worth €28 bn euros in 2020 touches multiple consumers.
“It’s clear that consumers still want to buy luxury goods, and this, along with the brands’ ability to adapt and innovate, is driving a return to growth in the market,” said Claudia D’Arpizio, a Bain & Company partner and lead author of the study.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished