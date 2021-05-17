Exclusive
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
Today
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
SEBI proposes framework for setting up a spot gold exchange
SEBI has sought comments on allowing trading in quantities as low as 5 grammes; permitting multiple spot exchanges, incentivising trading on the exchange platform; and having a single gold price across the country with transportation cost adjusted as premium or discounted from traded price.
The paper said, “Setting up a new stock spot gold exchange has advantages such as single good delivery standard, reduced market fragmentation, improved liquidity, single reference price etc. However, it will be time-consuming, will require fresh investments in setting up a new stock exchange,” along with duplicating other processes and infrastructure and increase compliance cost.
To simplify trading, SEBI has proposed to convert physical gold into electronic gold receipt (EGR), which will be issued by regulated vault companies. At the time of delivery that receipt will again be converted into physical gold, said the paper. SEBI has also proposed regulating vault companies. SEBI has also sought comments on the minimum quantity of gold tradable.
The last date for submitting comments is June 18.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished