Chow Tai Fook & NDC partner to promote natural diamonds

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CTF) have forged a partnership to promote natural diamonds to Chinese consumers.

The partnership aims to convey the value of natural diamonds to especially the younger Chinese consumers and enhance their confidence and desire for the product.

Chow Tai Fook will fully support its natural diamond-related promotional and educational campaigns in the market. NDC will also step up its support in different areas, including advertising and digital assets, social media content and search engine marketing, to fully reveal the core values and emotional significance of natural diamonds underlined by their preciousness, rarity, and uniqueness.

NDC CEO David Kellie said: "Chow Tai Fook is a leading enterprise in China's jewellery industry with massive influence. By joining hands with Chow Tai Fook in the China market, we hope to ignite the ‘Natural Diamonds Dream’ among young consumers”.

Chan Sai-Cheong, MD Chow Tai Fook said: ”The partnership will boost desire for natural diamonds and help young consumers nurture an emotional connection and recognize the symbolism of natural diamonds, making them their preferred choice for jewellery”.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





