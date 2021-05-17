Richemont announced its sales results for the year ended 31 March 2021

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announced its sales results for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Overall, the decline in sales for the year was contained to 8% at actual exchange rates and to 5% at constant exchange rates.

At actual exchange rates, sales in the Middle East and Africa were broadly in line with the prior year. Double-digit sales progression in Asia Pacific, fuelled by mainland China’s triple digits increase in sales, mitigated the decline in other regions.

Online retail sales grew by 6% for the year.

Richemont’s profit for the year increased by 38% to € 1 289 million.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





