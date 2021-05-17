Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
JUNWEX holds its 20th jewelry exhibition in Moscow making it a jubilee event
The 20th JUNWEX show is displaying goods from jewelry makers all over Russia, who came to present their updated collections. Among them are such jewelry companies as TD Estet, Lukas, Krastsvetmet, Zhemchuzhnoye Podvorye, Alkor, Krasnaya Presnya, L Silver, Alfa Carat, Sanis, Talant, Karatov, Kostroma Jewelry Factory, Master Brilliant, Diamonds of Kostroma, Krasnoselsky Yuvelirprom, Chamovskikh JH, Maxim Demidov, Ringo, Vladimir Pichugov and many others.
One of the integral components of the ongoing program is the annual All-Russia competition, “Days of the Leaders of the Russian Jewelry Market”.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished