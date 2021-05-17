JUNWEX holds its 20th jewelry exhibition in Moscow making it a jubilee event

Moscow hosted the 20th JUNWEX jewelry exhibition, New Russian Style, making it a jubilee event held on the premises of the All-Russia Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy. Within the framework of the JUNWEX jewelry show, visitors can get acquainted with a wide palette of luxury novelties of the current season ranging from exclusive designer pieces to modest silver goods.

The 20th JUNWEX show is displaying goods from jewelry makers all over Russia, who came to present their updated collections. Among them are such jewelry companies as TD Estet, Lukas, Krastsvetmet, Zhemchuzhnoye Podvorye, Alkor, Krasnaya Presnya, L Silver, Alfa Carat, Sanis, Talant, Karatov, Kostroma Jewelry Factory, Master Brilliant, Diamonds of Kostroma, Krasnoselsky Yuvelirprom, Chamovskikh JH, Maxim Demidov, Ringo, Vladimir Pichugov and many others.

One of the integral components of the ongoing program is the annual All-Russia competition, “Days of the Leaders of the Russian Jewelry Market”.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





