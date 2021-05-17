Anjin to boost diamond output in Zimbabwe’s Marange

Anjin Investments, a joint venture between China's Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe's military, is planning to 10 million carats in 2023 and 12 million carats in 2025.

Xinhua news agency quoted Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube as saying that the diamond miner had so far invested around $38 million to revive operations in Marange.

Anjin resumed operations in February last year and produced more than 247 000 carats of rough diamonds in the four months up to May last year, Ncube said in a 2020 annual budget review statement.

The company was forced out of Marange in 2016 after Harare ordered all mining companies in the vast diamond fields to cease production over concerns of looting.

Anjin was, however, allowed to return to Marange in 2019 by the new administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Zimbabwean president said Harare's 2016 decision to force out alluvial diamond miners, affected production for four years.

Anjin was recently accused of taking over Portal B, a diamond-rich zone in Marange, from the state-owned Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC), which replaced the previous miners.

Meanwhile, Ncube said Zimbabwe's diamond output surpassed the projected target of 2.2 million carats last year to reach 2.7 million carats.

The output growth was attributed to the return of Anjin to Marange.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





