Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Anjin to boost diamond output in Zimbabwe’s Marange
Xinhua news agency quoted Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube as saying that the diamond miner had so far invested around $38 million to revive operations in Marange.
Anjin resumed operations in February last year and produced more than 247 000 carats of rough diamonds in the four months up to May last year, Ncube said in a 2020 annual budget review statement.
The company was forced out of Marange in 2016 after Harare ordered all mining companies in the vast diamond fields to cease production over concerns of looting.
Anjin was, however, allowed to return to Marange in 2019 by the new administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The Zimbabwean president said Harare's 2016 decision to force out alluvial diamond miners, affected production for four years.
Anjin was recently accused of taking over Portal B, a diamond-rich zone in Marange, from the state-owned Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC), which replaced the previous miners.
Meanwhile, Ncube said Zimbabwe's diamond output surpassed the projected target of 2.2 million carats last year to reach 2.7 million carats.
The output growth was attributed to the return of Anjin to Marange.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished