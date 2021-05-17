Angola’s SODIAM lines up rough diamond tender in June

The Angolan State National Diamond Trading Company, SODIAM, is set to conduct a rough diamond tender next month, in Luanda, Angola.

It said in a statement to Rough&Polished that the total value of the tender was estimated at between $ 27 million and $30 Million.

The sale will include a selection of exceptional Single Stones from Catoca, Luele, Lulo and Uari mines. “Additionally, an assorted run-of-mine cut across all sizes of the highly expected Luele kimberlite production from the Luaxe region will also be offered,” said SODIAM.

Viewings sessions are scheduled to take place between 09 and 23 June at the SODIAM viewings facility in Luanda.

The bid submission will end just before mid-day on 24 June 2021.

Angola had since 2019 been allowing companies to register for the purchase of rough diamonds in the country through auctions.

The move was part of the changes brought to the diamond industry by the government of President Joao Lourenço.

This ended the diamond sales monopoly that was in SODIAM's hands.

Companies can now sell up to 60% of their output, unlike under the previous regime, when buyers were chosen by Sodiam and Endiama, which benefited a group of people close to power, thus alienating large international companies from the Angolan industry.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





