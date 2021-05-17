Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Angola’s SODIAM lines up rough diamond tender in June
It said in a statement to Rough&Polished that the total value of the tender was estimated at between $ 27 million and $30 Million.
The sale will include a selection of exceptional Single Stones from Catoca, Luele, Lulo and Uari mines. “Additionally, an assorted run-of-mine cut across all sizes of the highly expected Luele kimberlite production from the Luaxe region will also be offered,” said SODIAM.
Viewings sessions are scheduled to take place between 09 and 23 June at the SODIAM viewings facility in Luanda.
The bid submission will end just before mid-day on 24 June 2021.
Angola had since 2019 been allowing companies to register for the purchase of rough diamonds in the country through auctions.
The move was part of the changes brought to the diamond industry by the government of President Joao Lourenço.
This ended the diamond sales monopoly that was in SODIAM's hands.
Companies can now sell up to 60% of their output, unlike under the previous regime, when buyers were chosen by Sodiam and Endiama, which benefited a group of people close to power, thus alienating large international companies from the Angolan industry.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished