“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Angola to open diamond exchange on an experimental basis in 2022 – report
Mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted by Macauhub as saying that the country seeks to cooperate in this area with Antwerp.
To increase diamond cutting and polishing in the country, Angola was currently setting up a hub in Saurimo, Lunda Sul.
Azevedo asked a delegation of Belgian diamond businesspeople that visited the country last week to invest in the hub, diamond prospecting and production areas.
Five global tender and auction houses had already shown interest in participating in the Angolan diamond bourse, according to the State-owned Angolan National Diamond Trading Company (SODIAM).
Special adviser Peter Meeus said last year that the five tender houses were Bonas-Couzyn, First Element, I-Hennig & Co, Koin International and Trans-Atlantic Gem Sales.
Angola initially had a target of opening the diamond exchange al by the end of this year.
The diamond bourse will include a gemological academy and a technological research centre.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished