Angola to open diamond exchange on an experimental basis in 2022 – report

Angola is planning to open its diamond exchange in 2022, although on an experimental basis, according to a senior government official.

Mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted by Macauhub as saying that the country seeks to cooperate in this area with Antwerp.

To increase diamond cutting and polishing in the country, Angola was currently setting up a hub in Saurimo, Lunda Sul.

Azevedo asked a delegation of Belgian diamond businesspeople that visited the country last week to invest in the hub, diamond prospecting and production areas.

Five global tender and auction houses had already shown interest in participating in the Angolan diamond bourse, according to the State-owned Angolan National Diamond Trading Company (SODIAM).

Special adviser Peter Meeus said last year that the five tender houses were Bonas-Couzyn, First Element, I-Hennig & Co, Koin International and Trans-Atlantic Gem Sales.

Angola initially had a target of opening the diamond exchange al by the end of this year.

The diamond bourse will include a gemological academy and a technological research centre.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





