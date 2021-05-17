Lucapa requests ASX trading halt ahead of acquisition, capital raising

Lucapa Diamond has requested a trading halt to be placed on its securities effective immediately pending the announcement of material acquisition and capital raising.

“The securities of Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (‘LOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LOM, pending it releasing an announcement,” said Australia Stock Exchange (ASX).

The trading halt remains in place until the earlier of the announcement to the market or the commencement of trade on 24 May 2021.

Lucapa recently recovered its 24th +100 carat diamond from the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola.

It said the 138-carat diamond was recovered from Mining Block 46.

The latest recovery was the seventh +100 carat diamond recovered in 2021 to date at Lulo since exploration and mining operations began.

The Lulo mine, which is 40%-owned by Lucapa has been mining commercially since 2015.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





