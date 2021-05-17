Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Lucapa requests ASX trading halt ahead of acquisition, capital raising
“The securities of Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (‘LOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LOM, pending it releasing an announcement,” said Australia Stock Exchange (ASX).
The trading halt remains in place until the earlier of the announcement to the market or the commencement of trade on 24 May 2021.
Lucapa recently recovered its 24th +100 carat diamond from the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola.
It said the 138-carat diamond was recovered from Mining Block 46.
The latest recovery was the seventh +100 carat diamond recovered in 2021 to date at Lulo since exploration and mining operations began.
The Lulo mine, which is 40%-owned by Lucapa has been mining commercially since 2015.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished