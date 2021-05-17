Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Chalice Mining Ltd strikes palladium resource in Perth
“It’s a fascinating bit of serendipity. It is quite amazing that it wasn’t found in the 1960s or 70s to be honest,” Alex Dorsch, managing director of Chalice Mining is reported to have said. The mining company whose shareholders include mining magnate Robert Friedland and Blackrock Inc., plans to add supply to a palladium market that’s been in deficit for years due to high demand for the metal.
Palladium is used in catalytic converters to curb emissions in gasoline-powered vehicles. Prices surged to record highs this year and UBS Group AG has raised its forecasts on expectations of the largest deficit since 2014.
Julimar, just 70 kilometres northeast of Perth, a city of two million people could be big enough to support a large open-pit operation producing around 340,000 ounces of palladium a year over a 12-year lifespan. That compares to a market where annual demand runs close to 10 million ounces.
So far, all the drilling suggests this thing could be significantly bigger than what they’ve already identified. The find also contains platinum, copper, nickel and cobalt deposits. To put a time frame on when Julimar might be brought into production, the industry standard of between four and eight years is a reasonable range.
While demand for the metal is expected to remain robust as auto production picks up alongside the global economic recovery from the pandemic, the longer-term outlook is clouded by the shift to electric vehicles.
Meanwhile, palladium and platinum also are key components in the fuel cells that are an essential part of green hydrogen production with growth potential as that clean energy technology gains traction. Julimar’s other minerals were a useful hedge against any emerging softness in the palladium market. Those metals might take on growing significance as the company continues to explore the resource.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished