Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gross consumption of platinum in jewellery fell by 17% in 2020
It said in its latest platinum group metals (PGM) market report that the Chinese demand was weak during the first half of 2020, due to extended store closures, low footfall following the reopening of retail outlets during February and March, and consumers' reluctance to spend on luxury goods during the initial post-lockdown period.
"However, platinum jewellery fabrication surged in the third quarter, largely as a result of record gold prices, which made karat gold jewellery significantly harder to sell and more expensive to stock," reads the report.
"This, in turn, encouraged Chinese retailers to rotate their stock and to devote more counter space to platinum. Momentum was lost during the fourth quarter, as greater visibility of platinum jewellery on shop counters failed to translate into significantly higher sales."
It said with the gold price slipping lower, and platinum moving above $1,000, the financial incentive to increase platinum jewellery stocks also began to wane.
"Other regional jewellery markets are much less price-sensitive, and demand trends were primarily driven by Covid-related changes in consumer spending and behaviour," said Johnson Matthey.
"During the early stages of the pandemic, US platinum jewellery demand was severely hit by lockdowns and a collapse in consumer confidence."
However, from mid-2020, there was a remarkable recovery in consumer spending on durable goods.
This reflected not only government policies such as stimulus cheques, but also changes in consumption patterns, as individuals diverted spending away from travel and other services towards consumer goods.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished