“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
De Beers rough diamond sales drop to $380 mln
The diamond giant chief executive Bruce Cleaver said although they continued to see robust demand for diamond jewellery in the key US and China consumer markets, the scale of the second wave of COVID-19 in India, where the majority of the world's diamonds are cut and polished, has led to reduced midstream capacity and subsequently lower rough diamond demand.
He also said that the diamond industry was also going through a seasonally slower time of the year for midstream purchases.
"Our thoughts are with all those in India as the country navigates the current challenges presented by the pandemic - reminding us that the road ahead remains uncertain and that we must continue to adopt a watchful approach," said Cleaver.
De Beers continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the fourth sales cycle, with the sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished