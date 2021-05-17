Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
GIA laboratory claims to see increasing attempted fraud
In a recent press release, GIA said that the majority of the newly submitted laboratory-grown diamonds have higher clarities and their measurements and weights were almost identical to the GIA reports referenced by the counterfeit inscriptions.
“This unfortunate situation demonstrates why it is important, especially in any transaction where the buyer does not have a trusted relationship with the seller, to have the diamond grading report updated before completing a purchase,” said Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer.
According to GIA, the most recent example, submitted in Antwerp, of a laboratory-grown diamond with a counterfeit inscription highlights how close the man-made stone's measurements are to the information on the original report. The report that accompanied the stone submitted for an update was for a 3.078 carat, 9.33 - 9.38 x 5.74 mm, Internally Flawless, G, a natural diamond with triple excellent make. The newly-submitted stone was a 3.075-carat laboratory-grown diamond measuring 9.39 - 9.41 x 5.76 mm, VVS2, H, with a triple excellent make. At first glance, the natural and laboratory-grown diamonds described above are almost identical; the measurements were within just a hundredth of millimetres of each other. Whenever GIA encounters these cases, the Institute overwrites the counterfeit inscription, inscribes a newly issued report number and "Laboratory-Grown" on the girdle of the diamond.
