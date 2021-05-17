GIA laboratory claims to see increasing attempted fraud

Today News

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) claims that it is seeing an increase in the number of laboratory-grown diamonds submitted for update or verification services with counterfeit inscriptions referencing GIA natural diamond reports.

In a recent press release, GIA said that the majority of the newly submitted laboratory-grown diamonds have higher clarities and their measurements and weights were almost identical to the GIA reports referenced by the counterfeit inscriptions.

“This unfortunate situation demonstrates why it is important, especially in any transaction where the buyer does not have a trusted relationship with the seller, to have the diamond grading report updated before completing a purchase,” said Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer.

According to GIA, the most recent example, submitted in Antwerp, of a laboratory-grown diamond with a counterfeit inscription highlights how close the man-made stone's measurements are to the information on the original report. The report that accompanied the stone submitted for an update was for a 3.078 carat, 9.33 - 9.38 x 5.74 mm, Internally Flawless, G, a natural diamond with triple excellent make. The newly-submitted stone was a 3.075-carat laboratory-grown diamond measuring 9.39 - 9.41 x 5.76 mm, VVS2, H, with a triple excellent make. At first glance, the natural and laboratory-grown diamonds described above are almost identical; the measurements were within just a hundredth of millimetres of each other. Whenever GIA encounters these cases, the Institute overwrites the counterfeit inscription, inscribes a newly issued report number and "Laboratory-Grown" on the girdle of the diamond.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





