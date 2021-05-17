Anglo portfolio tilted towards future enabling products – Cutifani

Diversified miner Anglo American says its portfolio is increasingly tilted towards future enabling products.

Group chief executive Mark Cutifani told the Bank of America Global Metals and Mining Conference that the products are those that are needed to decarbonise energy and transport, as well as to meet consumers' needs - from home appliances, electronics and infrastructure, to food and luxury goods.

“We see [a] material opportunity for Anglo American to continue to set itself apart in terms of the performance of our diversified business, further enhanced through sector-leading 25% volume growth over the next four years, led by copper and the platinum group metals,” he said.

"Most importantly, as the supplier of such critical materials, it is the duty of our industry to ensure that in everything we do, we act responsibly and deliver enduring value for our full breadth of stakeholders, including our planet.”

Cutifani said that by integrating technology with a sustainability mindset and the group’s clear ESG commitments - including carbon-neutral operations by 2040 – they are changing the nature of mining to position themselves for a sustainable future.



