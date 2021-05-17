Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
PGM sector to record surplus this year – report
It said South African platinum supplies will rebound by nearly 40%, as Covid disruption subsides, and backlogs from processing outages in 2020 are treated. Higher prices are hitting investment, with Japanese bar purchasing turning negative in early 2021, and ETF buying subdued.
“Chinese retailers stocked up on platinum jewellery in the second half of 2020, but the recovery has stalled due to a narrowing discount to gold,” said Johnson Matthey.
It also said that the palladium and rhodium markets will remain in deficit in 2021.
Both metals recorded all-time high prices in early 2021, with palladium climbing above $3,000 and rhodium repeatedly rising to $30,000.
“In response, automakers have accelerated thrifting and substitution programmes, seeking to reduce the use of these metals in gasoline autocatalysts. Despite this, both palladium and rhodium will see double-digit growth in automotive demand in 2021, as vehicle output rebounds, and major markets phase in tighter emissions regulations and more stringent test procedures,” said the chemicals company.
The report showed that the mine supply of PGM is forecast to recover strongly in 2021. It said shipments of PGM from South Africa will be augmented by the refining of a backlog of approximately one million ounces of PGM that accumulated during processing plant interruptions last year.
“Strong prices will incentivise increased recycling of PGM from scrapped vehicles, but platinum recoveries will be constrained by technical difficulties in the treatment of diesel particulate filter scrap,” said Johnson Matthey.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished